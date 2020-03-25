Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.31. 7,234,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.