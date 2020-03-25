Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.13.

Shares of SU traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.31. 7,234,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$46.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

