Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Insider Buys A$118,350.00 in Stock

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) insider Ian Hammond purchased 15,000 shares of Suncorp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.89 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of A$118,350.00 ($83,936.17).

ASX SUN traded up A$0.40 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$8.51 ($6.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. Suncorp Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$8.52 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of A$14.57 ($10.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.40.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.91%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

