SunTrust Banks Lowers IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $65.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 145.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

