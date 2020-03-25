SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

