Super Zero Hits One Day Volume of $11.90 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00348371 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015203 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014322 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero's total supply is 646,559,334 coins and its circulating supply is 248,004,956 coins. Super Zero's official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero's official website is sero.cash.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

