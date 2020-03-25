Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. Raymond James decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

SPB traded up C$0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.15. 910,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$867.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8220994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

