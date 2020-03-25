Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGY. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.27.

SGY traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.26. 2,184,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,477. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$1.65.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,431.68.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

