Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. 22,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $267.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

