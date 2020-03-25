SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

SIVB stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.