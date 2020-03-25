Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Tops $170,772.21

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 61.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $170,772.21 and approximately $278.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 69.1% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

