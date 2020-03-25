Swing Reaches Market Cap of $120,694.69 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Swing has traded 201.1% higher against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a total market cap of $120,694.69 and approximately $270.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,489,892 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

