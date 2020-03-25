Switch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,719 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 530 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,630 in the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Switch by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Switch by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Switch by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

