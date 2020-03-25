Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Purchases 2,600 Shares

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,443,168.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, James Wilson purchased 200 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Friday, March 20th, James Wilson purchased 14,500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$102,370.00.

On Monday, March 16th, James Wilson purchased 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$65,840.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, James Wilson purchased 10,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$91,910.00.

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson purchased 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson purchased 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$60,970.00.

CVE SYZ traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,457. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sylogist Ltd has a one year low of C$6.16 and a one year high of C$12.50. The company has a market cap of $190.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.75.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

