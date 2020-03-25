Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.56 ($102.98).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €81.26 ($94.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.11. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

