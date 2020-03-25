Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Raised by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,171 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up approximately 4.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Syneos Health worth $29,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

