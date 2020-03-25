SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Hold” at Cross Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,128.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $332,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 771.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 483,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after buying an additional 428,006 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 161,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 520,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,801,000 after buying an additional 77,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.