SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $96.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

SYNNEX stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.16. 30,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $121.11.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SYNNEX by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

