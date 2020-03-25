SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

