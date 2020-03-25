Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 265 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.67 ($4.34).

Shares of SYNT traded up GBX 17.70 ($0.23) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215.60 ($2.84). 893,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.73. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

