T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 547,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile Us worth $49,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

