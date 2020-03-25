T2 Biosystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,344% compared to the typical volume of 278 call options.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,330,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,501. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 706.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,741 shares of company stock valued at $79,423. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

