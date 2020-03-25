TaaS 1-Day Volume Tops $236.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, TaaS has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $236.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005619 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02577493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00184713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

