Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.21% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $3,657,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 2,948,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,111,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

