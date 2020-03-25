TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given “Buy” Rating at Cfra

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.50. 1,143,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,408. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

