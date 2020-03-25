Takkt’s (TTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Takkt (ETR:TTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTK. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Takkt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.50 ($16.86).

Shares of Takkt stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.65 ($7.73). 274,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. Takkt has a twelve month low of €6.00 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of €15.82 ($18.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

