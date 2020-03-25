Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Stephens

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.81% from the company’s previous close.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 445,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.06. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 128,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

