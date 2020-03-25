Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

TVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. 1,376,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.