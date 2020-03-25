Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,914. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.