Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. 7,102,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.