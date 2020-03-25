Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Cut to GBX 650 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 739.29 ($9.72).

LON:TATE traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 572 ($7.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 709.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 729.01.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

