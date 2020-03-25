Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.