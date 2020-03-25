Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,395 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for 3.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tc Pipelines worth $91,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 74.04%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

