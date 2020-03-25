Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,344,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,341,000 after purchasing an additional 406,394 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,115,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,397,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,405,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 268,334 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.