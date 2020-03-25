TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

AMTD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,482,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 849,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 64,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.