TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Assetmark bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

