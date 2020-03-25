TD Securities Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$16.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:NFI traded up C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,953. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.36.

In other NFI Group news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,903.26.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

