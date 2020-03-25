TD Securities Lowers Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) to Hold

Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.85 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS SEMFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,314. Semafo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

