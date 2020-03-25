TD Securities Lowers Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$6.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stingray Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.42.

Shares of RAY.A traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 160,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.44. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$7.94. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

