TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $109,525.44 and $1,778.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 330.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.