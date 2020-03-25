TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

