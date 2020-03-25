Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

