Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.71.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.79. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.