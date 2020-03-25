Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,551. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

