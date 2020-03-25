Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DNB Markets downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,606,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNK opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

