TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,288,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA by 4,180.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after buying an additional 2,629,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after buying an additional 957,779 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 828,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 325,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $4,168,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 256,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,045. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

