Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.39.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $19.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. 13,363,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.95. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

