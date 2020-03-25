Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

TLRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telaria by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Telaria by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 1,140,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Telaria has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

