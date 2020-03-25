Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1,338.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $21.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.79. The stock had a trading volume of 446,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

