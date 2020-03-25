Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Teleflex worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $24.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.86. The company had a trading volume of 427,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,089. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.77. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

